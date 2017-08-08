Agriculture sector gets Rs 354.77 cr FDI in April-May, says S S Ahluwalia

Minister of State for Agriculture S S Ahluwalia (PTI)

India’s farm sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 354.77 crore during April-May this year, Parliament was informed today. The data in this regard was placed before the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Agriculture S S Ahluwalia.

As per the data, the country had received total 515.49 crore FDI in the agriculture sector during the 2016-17 fiscal, as against Rs 553.14 crore in the previous year. In 2014-15, the FDI in the farm sector stood at Rs 365.31 crore, the minister said in a written statement. “A number of farmers have benefited directly and indirectly from FDI received in agriculture,” he added.