Agni 5: India tests its over 5000-km nuclear capable ballistic missile that can hit China!

The indigenously-developed surface-to-surface missile, Agni-5, is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. (File photo)

Agni 5 nuclear capable ballistic missile was launched today from the Wheeler Island off Odisha coast. The test of the missile is currently underway, according to Times Now. The missile, an ICBM (Inter-continental ballistic missile) is set to give a big and formidable boost to India’s strike capabilities. With a range of over 5,000 km, Agni 5 has the lethal power to strike China. The Agni-V missile is India’s most advanced and potent weapon and deterrent against enemies. Today’s trial is the fourth developmental trial and the second canisterised-based one of the long range missile.

The first test of this missile was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second test was carried out on September 15, 2013 and the third on January 31, 2015 from the same base. The surface-to-surface Agni 5 missile is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

The first two test launches happened in an “open configuration”. The second canister-based trial assumes great significance since it would give the defence forces the ability to transport the missile on a truck and fire from wherever required. With Agni 5’s induction in the coming years, India will become the sixth country in the world to have a missile with over 5,000 km range the other countries are China, Russia, the US, France and US.

Unlike other missiles of Agni series, the latest one ‘Agni-5’ is the most advanced having some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine. India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with with 2,500 km to more than 3500 km range. After some few more trials, Agni-5 will be inducted into the services, sources said.

Lot of new technologies developed indigenously were successfully tested in the first Agni-5 trial. The redundant navigation systems, very high accuracy Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) and the most modern and accurate Micro Navigation System (MINS) had ensured the Missile reach the target point within few metres of accuracy.

The high-speed on board computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus guided the missile flawlessly, an official said.

