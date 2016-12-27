Agni 5 test: India’s strategic capabilities not targeted against any country, says MEA

China said: ” We have noted reports on India’s test fire of Agni-5 ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons”.(PTI)

In reply to Chinese reaction on Agni 5, Ministry Of External affairs on Tuesday said that India’s strategic capabilities are not targeted against any country. The ministry issued the statement in reference to China’s ministry spokesperson comment made earlier in the day. “India’s strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same.” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said. “India’s strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributes to strategic stability,” he added.

Earlier in the day, China had said two nations are “not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation”. Speaking on the missile test, China said: ” We have noted reports on India’s test fire of Agni-5 ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons”.

Watch: File video of Agni 5 canister-based launch

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “China always maintains that preserving the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive to peace and prosperity of regional countries and beyond”.

The spokesperson had criticised media reports that ballistic missile is meant to hit China. Hua said: “We also notice reports, including some from India and Japan, speculating whether India made this move to counter China. They need to ask the Indian side for their intention behind the move.”

Several Indian and Japenese media houses had reported that New Delhi’s ostensible purpose for development of the missile is to hit China.