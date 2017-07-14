Age is just a number! Mumbai couple travels across 19 countries in 72 days in their BMW X5

One day they had breakfast in Warsaw (Poland), lunch in Cologne (Germany), and dinner in Brussels (Belgium). (Facebook/ Badri Baldwa)

This Mumbai couple has proved that old adage right! They have just came back from their ‘old age honeymoon’ but this time with their granddaughter! 73-year-old Badri Baldawa, his 64-year-old wife, and 10-year-old granddaughter started their journey on March 23 in their BMW X5 to traverse across 19 countries, covering 22,200 km in 72 days. After completing this adventure trip, Baldawa and his wife Pushpa has set new goals for travel lovers.

Baldawa, a steel exporter, and chartered accountant originally hails from Rajasthan who was brought up in Karnataka before he started staying in Mumbai. His passport has visa stamps from 65 countries with his wife having only 10 less. But this trip has left a lasting impression on the couple. Known for his adventure streak, Baldawa has even hiked to one of Mount Everest’s base camps in 2008.

In 2015 he traveled to Antarctica and had driven across Iceland along with his 10-year-old granddaughter Nishi, the Hindu reported. Last year, the couple started to chalk out plans, along with some other friends, and decided to go to Imphal and then make their way to London via Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, and Russia, according to indiatimes.com.

The couple said they did not have any alternate route to drive to London from Mumbai. “If I were to drive via Pakistan and Afghanistan, there was no guarantee that I would make it alive. We could not go north via Tibet either, as China would not allow it, ” Badri said to the Hindu. After they reached the north east Indian city of Imphal, 12 other vehicles joined them on the same journey. The group’s stay and dinner were managed by the Indian Embassy.

Sharing the experiences of his journey, Baldawa talked about the longest distance they covered in a single day— a whopping 930km from Warsaw to Brussels. He said, “On that day we had breakfast in Warsaw (Poland), lunch in Cologne (Germany), and dinner in Brussels (Belgium).” Three different meals at three different places go well with a popular dialogue of Bollywood movie ‘Border’, “Subah ka khana Jaisalmer mein karange dopahar ka khana Jodhpur mein karenge or raat ka khana Delhi mein karenge”. The journey across 19 countries, was a complete eye-opener for the Baldawas, they say.