Agartala to Delhi Rajdhani Express to be flagged off tomorrow; 10 facts to know about it

The Rajdhani Express that arrived in Agartala a few days ago, will be flagged off on Saturday. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

The highly awaited Agartala to Delhi Rajdhani Express will be officially flagged off tomorrow from the Agartala railway station by Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy would be the Chief Guest of the programme. Even though the train would be flagged off tomorrow, it will start running from November 6. The Tripura Rajdhani express will run only once a week on Mondays from Agartala and Wednesdays from Anand Vihar in New Delhi. The total journey time of Agartala to Delhi train will be 40 hours and 50 minutes and the train will stop at 16 stations. Here are 10 interesting things to know about the Agartala to Delhi Rajdhani Express:

1. This train will have 14 coaches, including one AC first class, two AC two tiers, eight AC three tiers and one pantry car and two power cum luggage vans.

2. The first trip of this train from Agartala to Anand Vihar Terminal will take place from 06.11.2017. The Agartala Weekly Rajdhani Express will start its return journey on 08.11.2017 from Anand Vihar Terminal.

3. The train will start its trip from Agartala on every Monday at 6:30 PM and will reach the Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.20 a.m. on Wednesday. It will return on the same day at 7:50 PM to reach Agartala at 1:30 PM on Friday.

4. The train will stop at Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Hojai, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Patliputra, Mughalsarai & Kanpur Central stations enroute in both the directions.

5. On its inaugural run which scheduled for tomorrow, the Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express Train will depart from Agartala at 1:00 PM on Saturday, 28.10.2017 and will arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:30 PM om 30th October.

6. In the return direction, the train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on Monday at 11:00 PM to reach Agartala at 6:45 PM on 1st November.

7. “It is indeed an occasion to rejoice. While our state did not have any railway link with the rest of the country till a metre gauge line was opened in 2008, it will now have a Rajdhani Express. It will immensely benefit our people who have so long spent thousands of rupees to fly to Delhi for various purposes in the absence of a BG link and a superfast train,” Manik Dey, transport minister in the Left Front government, told The Indian Express.

8. In one trip, the new Rajdhani Express will cover a distance of 2,413 km between Agartala and Anand Vihar station (in Delhi).

9. The passengers will also be served food on the trip for no extra charge. They will get one lunch and two dinners, apart from two breakfasts, as per IE.

10. Interestingly, till 1947, Agartala had direct railway link to Kolkata through Dhaka. But with Partition, that link was severed. While a metre gauge line was extended from Karimganj in Assam to Dhamanagar, about 40 km inside Tripura, in the late 1980s, Agartala had got a metre gauge link to the rest of India in 2008.