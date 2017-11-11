After Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav comes up with this big plan, find out

(Source: PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav is all set to hold a grand event, in his hometown Saifai, which will likely see the top opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav. The event will see the unveiling of a 50-foot long bronze statue of Krishna wielding a chariot wheel during the battle at Kurukshetra, as per a TOI report. The statue is ready and will be unveiled by Akhilesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, as per the report. The statue, conceptualised by Akhilesh, comes at a time when the UP government, led by CM Yogi Aditya Nath, is mulling a statue of Ram in Ayodhya. As per the TOI report, the statue, which was planned and executed under utmost secrecy, has been funded by the Saifai Mahotstava Committee. The committee organises the annual Saifai Mahotsava in the bastion of the Yadav family and is headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav is also a member of the committee. The project has been in making for six months now, added the report. Going by the speculations of the political experts, the installation of the statue is a message sent out by Akhilesh in a bid to consolidate his position among the Yadav-led OBCs.

The theme of the statue is also carefully chosen as it depicts Krishna as “Rathangpani” (one who has a chariot wheel in hand as a weapon) referring to the event when Krishna picked up a chariot wheel to attack Bhishma. This is the only time during the war that Krishna had picked up a weapon. A political observer told TOI, “The choice of this theme by Akhilesh, ahead of a big election in 2019, is a clear indication of his intentions.” A grand unveiling of the statue is being planned by the former UP CM, where top opposition leaders are likely to be invited to Saifai. The statue, which is at present wrapped in a cover, will be unveiled by Akhilesh.

Not to forget, that the state government, recently, in a presentation to the UP governor Ram Naik, presented an idea for installing a 100-metre statue of Ram in Ayodhya. The project, however, is yet to take off. The proposal drew flak from the opposition parties who said complained that how can a government spend money on a statue when children are dying in BRD Medical College of Gorakhpur due to the lack of medical facilities.