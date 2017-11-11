After Yamuna Expressway accident video went viral, here is what officials are doing in the wake of Delhi smog, pollution

Cars colliding at Yamuna Expressway. (Source: video grab)

Two days after the Yamuna Expressway accident video went viral, the officials said that they have decided to send warnings at the toll booths about accidents, car pile up and the fog conditions on the expressway. The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday of senior police officials of at least two districts – Yamuna Expressway Authority officials and Jaypee Group representatives.

The accident took place between 8 am and 8:30 am on Wednesday, five vehicles rammed into each other near the eastern peripheral road but no casualty was reported. A senior government official said, ”Reflectors, blinkers and barricades had been set up but those were located around 50-100 metres from the site. In the meeting, it was decided that these be put up at least 500 metres away.” Moreover, commuters will also be informed about any accident on the Yamuna Expressway. Information about fog condition and visibility will also be announced at toll plazas.

Toll plazas are under the Jaypee Group and on Wednesday, information about the incident was received first by them. ”Jaypee has the infrastructure for the quick response, such as ambulances and cranes, but they are usually stationed close to the toll plaza. There were discussion and agreement on positioning them at various other points,” said Suniti, SP RA, Gautam Buddha Nagar police. Other measures which were a part of the meeting including the possibility of providing alerts about fog on Google Maps. Suniti further said that issuing challans in a more efficient manner will also take place.