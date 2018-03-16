After winning Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati target Kairana next

During the 40-minute dialogue, both the political stalwarts were reportedly looking to elongate the electoral understanding to dent BJP’s chances in upcoming polls.

After trouncing BJP in the recently-held Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s citadel Gorakhpur and another key constituency Phulpur, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are targeting Kairana next. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati had a detailed conversation in Lucknow yesterday, according to Indian Express report.

During the 40-minute dialogue, both the political stalwarts were reportedly looking to elongate the electoral understanding to dent BJP’s chances in upcoming polls. The polling for the Lok Sabha seat is necessitated after BJP MP Hukum Singh passed away in February.

Reports say that such engagements at the highest level will continue between the two parties. It has been learnt that both SP and BSP have by and large arrived at a consesus on the seat sharing formula. Akhilesh and Mayawati has held telephonic conversations since February. Mayawati yesterday had claimed BJP may advance Lok Sabha polls after Gorakpur, Phulpur and Araria bypolls results.

Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana in communal hotbed of western UP is crucial for BJP, SP and BSP. While BSP may field candidate in Kairana and SP will the back the Mayawati’s party. Notably, in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, SP had fielded candidates and BSP threw its weight behind. However, BJP will also want to retain this at any cost. CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have talked about coming up with fresh strategy to tackle this united opposition equation. Presently, BJP has 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and SP got seven.

It will be interesting to see whether complex arithmetic of UP’s politics will help SP and BSP’s ‘ekta’ or unity or BJP can get back its mojo.