After warrant against Arvind Kejriwal, Narendra Modi govt ministers mock Delhi CM on Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was ridiculed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Harsh Vardhan!

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was ridiculed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Harsh Vardhan! It all got started with Union Minister of Science & Technology, Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan tweeting a news article after an Assam Court had issued bailable warrant against CM Kejriwal. “All Delhi wanted was a CM who works for it -got a timepass who’s got warrants against him, thanks to his love for wild baseless allegations,” Vardhan tweeted. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju soon jumped on the bandwagon by re tweeting Vardhan’s post. Taking a dig at AAP’s dismal performances in the recently concluded assembly elections, Rijiju wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Goa and Punjab were saved! But I feel sorry for the people of Delhi. Today, Anna Hazare is the most disappointed man.” Twitteratti soon latched onto the tweets and started taking pot shots at Kejriwal.

Just days ahead of the upcoming MCD elections, the court issued the order after Kejriwal failed to appear before it in connection with Kejriwal’s remarks on PM Modi’s educational qualification. This will provide BJP a shot in the arm of BJP is eager to keep AAP at bay in civic bodies polls in the national capital.

Check out the tweets

बच गया गोवा और पंजाब !

But I feel sorry for the people of Delhi. Today, Anna Hazare is the most disappointed man. https://t.co/cSLoWnKtfo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 12, 2017

All Delhi wanted was a CM who works for it -got a timepass who’s got warrants against him, thanks to his love for wild baseless allegations. pic.twitter.com/mvEVGfldnw — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 11, 2017

Keeping the pot boiling on the issue of Prime Minister’s educational qualifications, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Delhi University was ‘refusing’ to show records of Narendra Modi’s degree as he never graduated from it.

Watch this video

Kejriwal also promptly shared the copy of an RTI response on his engineering degree from IIT-Kharagpur, saying the authorities could immediately provide it as “I have a degree from there”.

He alleged that images of Modi’s degrees published by some newspapers were “forged”. “DU refuses to show records of PM’s degree. Why? My info- he did not do BA from DU,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“No records in DU related to his enrollment, his degree, his marksheets and convocation,” the Chief Minister said in another tweet, a week after the Central Information Commission directed DU and Gujarat University to search and provide information on Modi’s degrees.

Gujarat University had said Modi had an MA degree and had scored 62.3 per cent as an external student of the varsity while DU is yet to share any information.

AAP has been attacking the Prime Minister over the issue ever since Kejriwal wrote a letter to Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu demanding that the CIC order on disclosure of educational qualifications of Modi.

CM Kejriwal also had demanded that the Central Information Commission (CIC) makes public information pertaining to PM Modi’s educational qualifications. In a letter to Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu, Kejriwal said he does not object to government records about him being made public and wondered why the Commission wants to “hide” information on Modi’s educational degree.

“There are allegations that Narendra Modi does not have any degree. The people of the country want to know the truth. Despite that you have refused to make records regarding his degree public. Why did you do this? This is wrong,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

(With agency inputs)