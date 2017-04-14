After Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir, Farhan Akhtar seeks action against assault on CRPF jawans

Stating that the footage of jawans getting heckled by protestors in Kashmir is sickening, the actor demanded immediate action by the armed force. ([email protected] )

A day after Indian cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif slammed the video footage depicting stone-pelters assaulting CRPF jawans, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar today raised voice over the incident. Stating that the footage of jawans getting heckled by protestors in Kashmir is sickening, the actor demanded immediate action by the armed force.

Over a post in Twitter, Farhan mentioned, “The footage of our soldiers being slapped and heckled is sickening.. their restraint admirable. Action must be taken immediately.”

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif criticised the incident and tweeted, “appalled seeing the video of the attack on our Jawaans. Extremely stupid of attackers to think of our #CRPFJawaans restraint as their weakness.” Kaif is currently involved in the Indian Premier League with the Gujarat Lions team as the assistant coach.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Earlier yesterday, Virender Sehwag who is usually very vocal and active on social media took to Twitter to express his anger over the incident. He shared the video with a caption saying this is unacceptable and needs to stop. “This is Unacceptable! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,” he said. Sehwag was not the only Indian cricketer to notice the incident and express his anger over it.

Sehwag’s former opening partner, Gautam Gambhir looked furious with the image and said, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us.” In another tweet, Gautam Gambhir expressed his anger by saying anti-Indians have forgotten what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” wrote Gambhir.