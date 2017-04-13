After Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif blasts assault on CRPF jawan; calls it ‘extreme stupidity’

Mohammad Kaif slammed the assault on the CRPF jawans in Srinagar. (Source: PTI)

After Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has blasted the stone-pelters who were caught assaulting the CRPF jawan in a video that went viral on social media a few days ago. The electrifying fielder and former Uttar Pradesh captain, Kaif posted on Twitter against the incident. He called it extremely stupid on part of the attackers. “Appalled seeing the video of the attack on our Jawaans. Extremely stupid of attackers to think of our #CRPFJawaans restraint as their weakness,” posted Kaif on Twitter.

Appalled seeing the video of attack on our Jawaans.Extremely stupid of attackers to think of our #CRPFJawaans restraint as their weakness. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 13, 2017

Mohammad Kaif is currently involved in the Indian Premier League with the Gujarat Lions team as the assistant coach. Lions had topped the points table last season in the leadership of Suresh Raina but have had a drastic start to their campaign this time, losing both their matches so far. The team is struggling to find the right combination as some of its key players, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner are out with injuries. Their Indian bowling unit is not looking good either.

Watch the incident here:

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Earlier in the day, Virender Sehwag who is usually very vocal and active on social media took to Twitter to express his anger over the incident. He shared the video with a caption saying this is unacceptable and needs to stop. “This is Unacceptable! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,” he said. Sehwag was not the only Indian cricketer to notice the incident and express his anger over it.

Sehwag’s former opening partner, Gautam Gambhir looked furious with the image and said, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us.” In another tweet, Gautam Gambhir expressed his anger by saying anti-Indians have forgotten what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” Gambhir wrote in another tweet. Both the players are currently busy with the Indian Premier League.