After Virat Kohli’s engagement Tweet, here is Anushka Sharma’s message for you on new year

Just last week, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli took to Twitter and rubbished all rumours of getting married to Anushka Sharma. Now, we have another message from his alleged girlfriend Anushka Sharma from Dehradun, where the duo is spending quality time with their respective families. The NH 10 actress took to Twitter to share a special New Year message with her fan and followers.

Anushka in her message said: “Hello everybody, Happy Happy new year, I wish a very happy new year to your dear and loved ones, I wish all your aspirations come true, and just have a blast,” she said. Recently, the rumours of the pair having an engagement ceremony took to the peak when duo were spotted with priest.

Happy 2017 you guys ! ????. Sorry about the no sound in the last tweet ????#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/40n6rsGojM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2017

However, Virat was quick to quash all the rumours with disheartening news. The cricketer wrote, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple. Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.” Anushka confirmed the fact by retweeting Virat’s posts. Well, at least, we won’t drive ourselves crazy hoping for updates or confirmations.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

The rumours took off after reports emerged of both Virat and Anushka’s families joining them on their vacation to Uttarakhand. Why would the families be there if the couple wasn’t planning anything special, the reasoning went.