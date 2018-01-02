After US Trump’s Pakistan, BJP attacks Congress president Rahul Gandhi, hails Modi

BJP leaders welcome Donald Trump’s Pakistan tweet, hit back at Rahul Gandhi

United States President Donald Trump’s latest tweet against Pakistan has not just created a stir in the neighbouring nation but also given a chance to the BJP to revert to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier attack. Reacting to Donald Trump’s tweet, in which he accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving America, BJP’s national media coordinator Anil Baluni said the US president Donald Trump slamming Pakistan is a huge victory for Indian diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Modi has united the world community in his campaign against terror.

BJP Spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao took to Twitter to react on Trump’s tweet. He wrote, “Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan’s bluff and signalling resolve to end Pak’s deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji.” Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, also expressed his happiness over Trump’s tweet. He told ANI, “We can reasonably argue that Trump administration’s decision today has abundantly vindicated India’s stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan’s role in perpetrating terror is concerned.” Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy also welcomed Trump’s tweet saying, “Now, India should be very clear that if we want to deal with Pakistan, we have to have the support of United States and Israel. As a measure of goodwill, we should shift our embassy from Tel Aviv to western Jerusalem,” as per ANI.

Last year, when Pakistan had released Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack, Hafiz Saeed, from house arrest, Rahul Gandhi had taken a jibe at Modi. He wrote on Twitter that Modi’s “hugplomacy” with the United States has failed and more hugs were “urgently needed”. In a tweet, he said, “Narendrabhai, Baat Nahi Bani. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed.”

Notably, on Monday (January 1), US President Donald Trump said in a tweet, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Fumed over the tweet, Pakistan, on Tuesday (January 2) summoned the US ambassador in Pakistan. A spokesperson for the US embassy in Islamabad confirmed that the meeting took place, as per various media reports.