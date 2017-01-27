After UPA, now NDA includes BJP leaders as ‘independent’ directors in country’s top PSUs

Shazia Ilmi has been included on the boards of Navaratna PSUs. (PTI)

When the UPA was in power it came under scanner for appointing their party faithful as independent directors in a number of public sector undertakings. Last week, the NDA Government appointed ten politicians affiliated with the BJP as independent directors on the boards of top public sector companies, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Among those, who have been included are Delhi unit vice president Shazia Ilmi; Gujarat IT cell convenor Rajika Kacheria; minority face of the BJP in Gujarat Asifa Khan; former BJP MLA candidate from Odisha Surama Padhy and former Bihar MLC Kiran Ghai Sinha.

They have been included on the boards of Navaratna PSUs that include Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and the National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO).

Ilmi has been inluded as an independent director in Engineers India Ltd (EIL). Kacheria has been inluded in Cotton Corporation of India Ltd board of directors . Sinha, who has also served on the local board of the Reserve Bank in Bihar, has been appointed an independent director of NALCO.

Another prominent name who figures in the list of appointees is that of Asifa Khan, who will serve on the board of HPCL. A post-graduate in English literature, Khan is a teacher-turned-politician, who was groomed in politics by Congress leader Ahmed Patel but has now become a popular minority face for BJP.

A former Rajya Sabha MPBharatsinh Prabhatsinh has been named on the board of State Trading Corporation. When contacted, he has confirmed his appointment. Former MLA candidate from Odisha Surama Padhy, who will join the BHEL board, has a law degree, according to her affidavit filed with the Election Commission before the 2014 state Assembly polls.

Other BJP affiliates among the appointees include the party’s Karnataka unit secretary Bharathi Magdum, who has also been appointed on the STC board.