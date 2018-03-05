After Tripura triumph, BJP eyes Kerala’s Chengannur by-elections

BJP’s rank and file in the state are taking the elections with utter seriousness as winning here will be a big boost to party cadre’s confidence.

Buoyed by the victory in Tripura by-poll, Bharatiya Janata Party has pulled up its shocks for the upcoming bypolls in Kerala’s Chengannur, a constituency with Left stronghold. BJP’s rank and file in the state are taking the elections with utter seriousness as winning here will be a big boost to party cadre’s confidence. Considering the results of last elections, BJP seems to have a fair chance of winning this time. In 2016, BJP had fielded its then state chief PS Sreedharan Pillai from this constituency against CPM’s KK Ramachandran Nair, the latter passed away this January, necessitating the elections. Back then, Pillai gave a good competition to Nair. Pillai polled 42,000 votes from this seat and was able to reduce Nair’s victory margin to 7,983 votes.

The Kerala NDA has already decided to field a BJP candidate from the constituency and Pillai is likely to get the ticket. Speaking to media, BJP State President Kummanom Rajasekharan had said that candidate for the by-poll would be decided soon. “The BJP and NDA have a strong presence in Chengannur and we will win the by-poll,” Rajasekharan had said. He added that the NDA would work out an action plan for the by-poll.

Rajasekharan further slammed CPI(M) led LDF government in the state and alleged that political killing has become a daily affair in the state. He accused the government of trying to sabotage corruption cases. Thushar Vellapally, President of BDJS, the second key ally of BJP in Kerala, was among those who took part in the meeting where decision to field a BJP candidate was taken.

On the other hand, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the LDF was ready to face the bypoll. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that their candidate will be announced by the CPI(M) state committee after the declaration of the election dates. However, a number of reports have said that the names of CPI(M) district secretary Saji Cherian and former MP CS Sujatha are under consideration.