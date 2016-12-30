After TMC MP’s arrest, furious Mamata Banerjee says BJP connected with Rs 50,000 cr Pearl group chit fund scam

Mamata stated that the PM had failed in his objective and has destroyed the country’s economy and had also endangered the country’s external & internal security. (ANI)

Over the arrest of the Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal by CBI for alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, reacting strongly, said that because TMC is protesting against the demoetisation policy, their leaders are getting arrested by the CBI. The TMC supremo also claimed that celebrity leaders of BJP like, Babul Supriyo and Rupa Ganguly are also associated with the Rose valley scam. Hitting out at the central government, infuriated Mamata Banerjee further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is connected with the Pearl group chit fund scam which is worth Rs 50.000 crore.

Citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money in the country, Mamata stated that the PM had failed in his objective and has destroyed the country’s economy and had also endangered the country’s external & internal security.