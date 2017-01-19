After the VVIP bus, check out the new downmarket Samajwadi Party

In the new vehicles designed for the purpose of the campaign, the poster of Akhilesh is shown along with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photos top and below: ANI)

With the feud within the Samajwadi Party seems to be over at least for the time being after recent Election Commission order of recognising the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp as the real one, the party has shifted the campaign gear for upcoming Assembly in the state. However, the party is now seem to be using even smaller vehicles for campaigns, after using VVIP buses for the same purpose since last couple of months.

In the new vehicles designed for the purpose of the campaign, the poster of Akhilesh, who is now the unchallenged national president of the party is shown along with his father and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. Apart from them the campaign vehicle also has the image of party veteran Azam Khan as also his uncle Ram Gopal, who stood by him in last three months during the time he was having difference with his father and uncle Shivpal Yadav.

In the latest campaign vehicle Shivpal is missing, showing Akhilesh is still not willing to relent as far as the former is concerned. On Monday the the Election Commission had recognised the Akhilesh faction as the real Samajwadi party ending the chief minister’s dispute with Mulayam and Shivpal, who had earlier suspended Ram Gopal for six months on disciplinary ground.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda has today confirmed that his party is in talks with the Congress for an alliance. He however said that there was no talk yet with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the same.