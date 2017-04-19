WATCH: After Tej Bahadur Yadav’s dismissal from BSF, wife Sharmila posts video on social media

Sharmila, wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav.

BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who posted a video on social media earlier this year depicting the condition that they were forced to live in along with the quality of food that was being served to them, was dismissed from his service today. Few hours after his dismissal, wife Sharmila took on social media with a video of her own. In the video, Sharmila is questioning the authorities on the treatment that her husband was given. She also asked will any mother send her son or a wife will send her husband to the border whether after this situation even after serving for 20 years. She sides with her husband and says that the step taken by Tej Bahadur Yadav was for the benefit of the other jawans.

Border Security Force Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who posted a video on facebook to show the appalling conditions that the BSF personnel live in. His video was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After his dismissal earlier today, the jawan in an interview with the media said, “I have been dismissed from service, will now appeal in High court.” He further said, “Hope I get justice, I have full faith in the judiciary. This is what happens when you say the truth? Happening for years now.”

The BSF jawan then added, “I am not saying all army officers are corrupt, some are really concerned but 50% of officers responsible for poor food conditions.”

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (ANI)

At the time when Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video went viral on social media, the appalling conditions that the Border Security Forces personnel live in broke hearts of many. While the video grabbed attention of a lot of ministers, the jawan was supported by a lot of Bollywood celebrities.