After TDP’s decision to quit NDA, another ally holds grudge against ‘big brother’ BJP; here’s why

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) OP Rajbhar talks to reporters on Monday.

After the shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, all doesn’t seem so well for the BJP, especially with its allies. The new trouble for the saffron party is likely to come from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has just four MLAs but are crucial for getting the 9th BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha polls elected to the Upper House.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is apparently not happy with the treatment meted out to his party by the BJP.

On Monday, Rajbhar told reporters that he will boycott voting in the Rajya Sabha elections if he doesn’t get a chance to speak to BJP chief Amit Shah. The fact that he has come out in the open to voice his concerns against the BJP doesn’t augur well for the saffron party.

Necently, Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desham Party of Chandrababu Naidu had quit the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and also broken ties with the saffron party.

With its over 300 MLAs, BJP is certain about sending eight nominees to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and still have 28 surplus votes. The BJP wants to take help of allies and dissidents from the opposition to get its ninth candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha. Rajbhar’s vote will be, hence, crucial for the BJP.

When asked whether he will vote against the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls, Rajbhar denied revealing his stand, saying his party is yet to take a final stand. But he is irked with the way BJP has behaved with its smaller allies.

Rajbhar told PTI that his party was not consulted by the BJP for picking candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls and Lok Sabha bye-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. In civic body polls too, Rajbhar said, the BJP didn’t follow the “alliance dharma”.

“They fielded their candidates in the urban local bodies polls but did they appropriately discharge the alliance dharma. In the Lok Sabha bypoll, did they ever ask the alliance partners what could be their possible roles?,” Rajbhar told PTI.

The SBSP chief further said it was the BJP’s job to pick candidates but the latter should at least asked the allies on whether to join them in campaigning.

“No leader asked us. In this scenario, how can I tell you whether we will vote for BJP or any other party in the RS polls. We are yet to take a final call,” said Rajbhar, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath government.

Talking about Gorakhpur bypolls, Rajbhar, apparently sulking, said his party would have influence at least 30,000 votes that would have changed the results. “But, it seems we have no utility (for the BJP). Similarly, in Phulpur, we were not invited even once to campaign for the BJP candidate,” he told the agency.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to take place on March 23.

Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has completed one year in power.