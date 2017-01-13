After Sushma Swaraj’s threat, Amazon writes to External Affairs Ministry expressing regret

External Affair Ministry’s spokesperson, Vikas Swarup. Source: ANI

In an interview with ANI, the External Affair Ministry’s spokesperson, Vikas Swarup said that within 1 day, Amazon wrote to the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj expressing regret about the incident that happened and pulled out the item(doormat with Indian flag) from their website. The Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from the e-commerce giant after reports hit the media that the company had insulted the National Flag of India.

Sushma Swaraj Warns Amazon.

Amazon.com was quick enough to remove the article from their website as soon as they received warning from the Indian Government. According to the warning- no Indian visa will be granted to the Amazon’s employees and even the earlier visas will be cancelled if the company did not withdraw the article from their Canadian platform.

We appreciate the prompt response by Amazon and hope such incidents are not repeated in the future: Vikas Swarup,MEA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

Only in the matter of one day Amazon.com realised their mistake and apologised for their insulting error. A petition was filed with change.org, that called for the product’s removal ever since it came into the notice of people. The incident has hurt the sentiment of over 1 billion Indians.

Sushma Swaraj’s tweets on Wednesday-

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Amazon.com is selling products featuring the national flags of many nations including Canada and US since it is not illegal in their country. They are selling items that include towels, bikinis and various other clothing items along with doormats that have American and Candian flags printed on them and the Canadian domain of the site showcases all such products.