After Suresh Kalmadi row, Sharad Pawar’s name crops up in cricket controversy

Amid heated controversies in the sports sector of the country, following the Indian Ollympic Association (IOA) appointment of Suresh Kalmadi, tainted in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, a RTI reply had exposed another incident of political favouritism. According to a report by Times Now, RTI replies had confirmed that a cricket academy in Mumbai was named after senior Congress leader and the former BCCI president Sharad Pawar.

According to the RTI document, there wes no permission sought or given by the government for renaming the academy after the politician. As reported by Time Now, the academy had felicitated Sachin Tendulkar but had ignored the cricket great for the naming of the academy.

Yesterday, in a significant development, creating heated controversy across the sports sector, Indian Olympic Association had appointed former IABF President Abhay Singh Chautala and ex-IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as life presidents of IOA. Interestingly while Suresh Kalmadi was associated with the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, Chautala served as president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when it was suspended by International Olympic Committee.

Even, Sports Minister Vijay Goel criticized the step taken by IOA and said that he was shocked by the resolution passed by IOA. Citing that both appointed for the top post of IOA are facing serious corruption charges, the Sports Minister stated that the government will seek a report from the sports body and will be taking appropriate action following that.