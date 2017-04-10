After Supreme Court, Gujarat High Court to work this summer vacation and show the way to efficiently reduce pending cases!

It is now well-known that three constitution benches will be functioning this summer vacation to help reduce the pending cases in the apex court. (PTI)

Sometimes a single step forward can pave the way for a great leap for humanity. Here’s an inspiring example of how this is shaping up in the field of law – and Supreme Court is leading the way forward! According to a Live Law report, Judges of the Gujarat High Court have decided to work during their summer vacation! The report by Live Law cites that Chief Justice RS Reddy of Gujarat High Court conveyed this to the state’s Bar Association President and has sought co-operation of lawyers to work during the vacations, with an objective to reduce pendency of old cases that have been pending for years.

During the celebration of 150 years of the Allahabad High Court, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar spoke extensively about the steps that he has been taking to reduce pendency of cases at the apex court. It is now well-known that three constitution benches will be functioning this summer vacation to help reduce the pending cases in the apex court.

Further, CJI Khehar had requested Judges to consider sitting in courts during summer vacation so that at least a minimum of 10 cases can be heard and thousands of small matters pertaining to matrimonial and land dispute cases can be settled through mediation and Lok Adalats.

Taking note of the çoncerns and the ”pain” in CJI’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the CJI that the government will extend all help to the judiciary and added that the government has already done away with 1200 old laws as a step towards simplifying and modernizing the legal system. PM Modi also lauded CJI JS Khehar’s efforts in using technology to simplify the functioning of the courts and in bringing about qualitative changes.

Earlier, there have been several reports on the pendency of cases increasing across various high courts of the country and several factors being attributed to it such as the increasing number of both state and central legislations, vacancies of Judges and number of adjournments being sought by advocates among others.

The Chief Justices’ Conference held on 3rd and 4th April 2015 had resolved that each High Court shall establish an Arrears Committee to clear the backlog of cases that have been pending for over 5 years. These have already been set up in several of the High Courts and are working towards the objective of reducing pendency of cases.