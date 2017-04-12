After Supreme Court directs highway liquor ban, Gurugram starts measuring distance of restrobars, pubs

The Supreme Court on April 1 had modified its ban on liquor shops in the close vicinity of highways and directed that cities, towns or municipal corporations, which have less than 20,000 populace could have alcohol vendors beyond 220m. (Reuters)

Following Supreme Court directives imposing a ban on liquor shops near the highways across the country, the Gurugram district administration has started measuring the distance of bars situated near the national and state highways in the area. As reported by India Today, a team formed by the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, lead by the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east) Aruna Singh, has measured the distance between the highways and ten prominent hotels and bars situated near NH-8.

Apart from pubs and bars situated at cyber hubs, a senior official has mentioned that the team has measured Hotel Leela Kampinski in Ambience Mall, Hotel Oberoi and Trident in Udyog Vihar, Westin at Iffco Chowk, Crown Plaza at Signature Tower Chowk. Moreover, there are 40 other high-end restrobars in the cyber hubs near Sankar Chowk, among which many are under scanner.

As reported by the India Today, while the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Hardeep Singh has confirmed that the reports of the calculation in the measured areas will be produced before the concerned committee, no information will be made public till the time.

The Supreme Court on April 1 had modified its ban on liquor shops in the close vicinity of highways and directed that cities, towns or municipal corporations, which have less than 20,000 populace could have alcohol vendors beyond 220m. This was a slight change in SC’s earlier direction which had stated that alcohol vendors could not set shop anywhere within the 500 m range of a highway. The direction had been passed due to the increase in road accidents where drivers have been known to be drunk. The SC bench, which consisted of Justice DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao were of the opinion that allowing liquor vending within 500 metres of highways would negate the purpose of curbing drunken driving.