After successful heart surgery in India, infant dies of dehydration in Pakistan

In a heartbreaking event, a four-month-old infant, who came to India last month all the way from Pakistan to undergo lifesaving heart surgery, passed away on Monday night. Rohaan Sadiq, who came to India on a medical visa granted reportedly died of dehydration. The infant underwent a successful heart surgery Jaypee Hospital in Noida on July 14. Soon after the painful loss, his father Kanwal Sadiq took to Twitter and shared his grief. He wrote: “My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought and conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration.”

Earlier this year, Rohaan’s parents came to know about the disorder when Pakistani doctors informed them that Rohaan suffered from a hole in his heart. Later Kanwal – a civil engineer by profession – sought to bring his son to India for better treatment. However, his attempts were hampered initially due to the strained relationships between the two countries. Tormented by the situation, Kanwal took to Twitter and wrote: “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma’am Sushma??” to which Swaraj had responded: “No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.”

According to a report by Indian Express, Rohaan was operated on by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajesh Sharma, who had explained Rohaan’s condition: “He had a hole in his heart and the aorta, that is on the left side of the heart was coming from the right side. Pulmonary arteries were coming from the left side which was exactly the opposite of the structure of the body. Due to multiple VSD, oxygen less blood was flowing in his body and his body was turning blue.”

After his son underwent the surgery successfully, Kanwal had thanked the Indian minister saying, “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”