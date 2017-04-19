After Sonu Nigam shaves head, cleric refuses to pay Rs 10 lakh, says only 1 of 3 demands met

Quaderi, who is vice president of West Bengal Minority United Council, has said that Sonu Nigam didn’t fully comply with the conditions laid out by him for reward.

Muslim cleric Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, who had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who shaves Sonu Nigam’s head, has backtracked from his earlier commitment. Quaderi, who is vice president of West Bengal Minority United Council, has said that Sonu Nigam didn’t fully comply with the conditions laid out by him for reward. Speaking to ANI, cleric added that Sonu only did the task of shaving his head, which is only one condition made by him out of three. He said if Sonu puts a garland of old torn shoes around his neck, and tours himself around the country, he will pay him Rs 10 Lakh. “Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled. Will give reward of 10 lakh, only when he does rest two-garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country,” he said.

Cleric’s comment came minutes after singer Sonu Nigam shaved his head to go completely bald to protest against cleric’s comment. Announcing reward on Sonu’s, cleric had said: “can shave his (Sonu’s) hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.”

Earlier, announcing his decision to bald, Sonu Nigam had said, “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”. In another tweet, he wrote, “And Press is welcome to participate at 2 pm.” “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker,” the Bollywood singer was quoted as saying by the Indianexpress.com.

While announcing his decision to go bald, Sonu said, “I’ll shave my head in a while. It’s not a challenge. It’s a request. What are you doing in this country? I am a believer but I don’t think my religion is the best but yours isn’t. I don’t believe in that. You have to fight fanaticism, you can’t be quite,” IndianExpress.com reported.

A controversy was raked up after Nigam had questioned the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Sonu, using strong words, had termed the use of loudspeakers as equal to “forced religiousness” and even called it “gundagardi.” “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?,” Sonu tweeted. “I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus..” he added.