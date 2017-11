The children were taken ill at the Deendayal residential school yesterday. (Representation Photo by IE)

With some 100 schoolchildren falling ill after eating biscuits at Deendayal residential school in Raya area in Bhadohi on Wednesday, the school principal was suspended on Thursday and an FIR was lodged against the food supplier. Children had started vomiting and complained of stomach ache after eating the biscuits. They were then rushed to a hospital, according to the police said.

