After social media complaints, Jawans get direct access to Army chief with new Whatsapp helpline

In wake of recent social media posts by defence personnel, Army has launched a Whatsapp helpline connecting the lower strata personnel directly with the Army Chief Bipin Rawat. The mobile number, 9643300008, will be available to all personnel having complaints and grievances. Recently, some of the defence personnel had taken to social media regarding their complaints with basic amenities and VIP culture in armed forces, leading to a major controversy. The personnel, in their complaints, had alleged suppression and harassment by top-level officers, if they voice their concerns. The move comes despite an existing system of grievance redressal within the Army. However, in case a personnel has exhausted all grievance redressal forums and remains dissatisfied, he may contact the Army Chief’s office through the new number.

However, their is no plan or info available as to how the unwarranted messages that can come on WhatsApp will be filtered. Since it is a common WhatsApp number, it will not be just the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army personnel who can send messages to the number but also anyone in the world, PTI reported. And also, there will be no check on what kind of text, video or link will be sent to the number.

The entire controversy was started after a BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had shared the alleged videos of the substandard means and unhygienic means of the lives the soldiers have to live at the border. In the series of videos, Tej Bahadur had said that the government did send food for the soldiers but it never reaches the end soldiers. The video was further followed by a CRPF and an Army Jawan, who made complaints about VIP culture in the army forces.

The Jawans continued to post videos on social media even after a stern warning Army Chief Bipin Rawat. Defying army chief’s warning, a soldier posted a video singing about the the “Pickle on Roti” they have to eat as others go to the Taj Hotels in cities.