After snatching ‘Cycle’ from Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav says ‘fight with father was necessary’

Akhilesh yadav said he never had any issues with his father.

After winning the Cycle race against his father, Akhilesh Yadav says, “Now I have bigger responsibilties. My whole attention will be on making SP stand as state government all over again.” The Samajwadi party dispute has been resolved. Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday has said, “I have no issues with my father, we never had any differences.” Many senior leaders who were earlier siding with Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch may also unite with Akhilesh and make the party stronger. The Election Commission on Monday Election Commission assigned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav the popular Samajwadi Party symbol of the cycle, saying the numbers were in his favour. There was a feud between the father and son regarding who is the state party’s chief unit, Shivpal Yadav- Akhilesh’s uncle or Akhilesh. According to Akhilesh, Yadav was being influenced by Shivpal.

After winning the party symbol, Akhilesh went straight to his father to share the joy, reports said. On Monday he addressed a rally at Uttar Pradesh CM’s official residence. Akhilesh told NDTV, “No victory over my father is a matter of joy. But this fight was necessary.” He said, “Relation with my father can never be broken, I never had differences with him, in fact 90% candidates in our lists are same.” He said the number of candidates on his father’s list and his were 90 per cent same.

Now, Congress leaders have come forward and indicated that they are in talks with SP for an alliance. Congress says its ready for an alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP’s benefit. ANI reported. The Bahujan Samaj Party and SP have tough competition with Bharatiya Janata Party who has been wooing the Dalit-Muslim vote bank. The Samajwadi Party, now headed by Akhilesh Yadav after the EC decision in his favour, will also face a stern test in this region. Hence, it would be considered a good decision for SP to unite at this time.