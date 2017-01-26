After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray threatens to go it alone, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya calls him ‘sad’

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shrugged off the threat with characteristic nonchalance and gave an ascerbic reply in return. (PTI)

Within hours of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying that he would not be allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll and hinting that this may well apply across Maharashtra and relate to all elections, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shrugged off the threat with characteristic nonchalance and gave an ascerbic reply in return. He more or less indicated that Shiv Sena going it alone and emerging as a rival alongside the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would not affect the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led dispensation. Somaiya indicated that the the voicing of the intention would actually affect the Shiv Sena negatively. In his reaction to a pointed question on Thackeray’s speech, Somaiya retorted, “If someone is sad about our wish to make BMC corruption free, then no compromise from our side. We’ll bring in transparency.”