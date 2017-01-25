After Sharad Yadav, BJP’s Vinay Katiyar makes sexist comment, targets Priyanka Gandhi

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar. Source: PTI

One more name has been added to the list of sexist ‘netas’ as senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar has passed a sexist remark against women, this time he targeted Priyanka Gandhi in an interview with the media. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi being a star campaigner from Congress and if he finds any difference, the BJP MP responded by saying that, “nahi kya farak lagta hai, unse jyada bhi bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain. Heroine hai, kai kalakar hai jo zyada sundar hai” (No I don’t find any difference, there are many more other beautiful women who are star campaigners).

Watch the video below-

#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain” #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

NCW Chief, Lalitha Kumaramangalam responded by saying that, “Men need to realise that women are not just about their looks and comparing any 2 women according to their looks is totally ridiculous & it’s not acceptable.”

On January 24, President of Janata Dal United (JDU), Sharad Yadav made a controversial sexist remark while addressing a gathering of his party workers in Patna, Bihar. He said, “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai” (Honour of vote if above the honour of women) and further justified his comment by saying “Beti ki izat jaygi to gaon aur mohalle ki izzat jayegi, vote ek baar bik gya to desh ki izzat, aur aane wala sapna poora nhi ho sakta. Ballot paper ke bare mein bade paimaane pe sab jagah samjhane ki zarurat hai. Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.”