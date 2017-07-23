After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn under ED lens over FEMA violation

The ED has issued notices to the Bachchan family which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai along with Ajay Devgn.

After Shah Rukh Khan, two other B town families who have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to share the details of their foreign exchange remittances over the years are the Bachchans and Devgns. According to Bollywood Hungama, the ED has issued notices to the Bachchan family which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai along with Ajay Devgn. They were issued notice over a month ago under section 37 of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) according to which the ED has the authority to collect preliminary information before starting the information since they did not declare any such information earlier.

Now the families are under ED radar and they are tracking all the remittances under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and the businesses, trips and personal outflows are being taken care separately. According to BH report, chances are that the remittances are in excess of the regulations of the foreign exchange norms and this is the reason why the ED has decided to take the necessary steps.

You may also like to watch:

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan to appear before a court for questioning on the sale of shares of Knight Riders Sports Private Limited to a Mauritius based company owned by Jay Mehta, husband of Juhi Chawla. According to PTI reports a sum of Rs 73.6 crore was lost in foreign exchange in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket league case.