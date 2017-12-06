After setback, actor Vishal Krishna says democracy suffered big blow in RK Nagar bypoll

After the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll by the Election Commission, Tamil star Vishal Krishna said that whatever happened yesterday was a mockery of democracy. He further said that he was shocked at the way he was treated. (Image: IE)

After the rejection of his nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll by the Election Commission, Tamil star Vishal Krishna said that whatever happened yesterday was a mockery of democracy. He further said that he was shocked at the way he was treated. “Yesterday was a big blow to democracy, it was a mockery of democracy! Why only Vishal needs to have a different set of scrutiny? I was shocked at how I was treated over there.” Yesterday, EC had rejected the nominations of actor Vishal for the upcoming RK Nagar bypolls. The poll authority had cited discrepancies in the signatures of the proposed candidature of Vishal Krishna. It had also said that only eight valid proposers had proposed the Tamil actor and hence, it did not fulfill the conditions for a valid nomination. “Therefore, I conclude that the nomination of Vishal Krishna is rejected upon my summary enquiry,” Returning officer K Velusamy said in his order.

The Returning officer had also said that out of the 10 proposers of Vishal, two, Sumathy and Deepan had alleged that their signatures on the nomination papers were forged. “Sumathy and Deepan appeared before me in person and submitted a written representation that they had not proposed the nomination of Vishal Krishna,” he said. They submitted that their signatures had been forged, the order said. However, yesterday, before the order of EC, the Tamil actor had tweeted about the acceptance of his nomination. In his tweet, he said, “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted…. Truth Always Triumphs!”

After the rejection of actor’s nomination by the poll authority, Tamil actor had sat on dharna in protest of the order and was removed from the spot by the police authorities. Even the niece of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s, Deepa’s nomination was rejected by EC, citing inconsistency in her papers too. Reacting to her rejection, Deepa Jayakumar had said that all the information she had provided was perfect.”There is a column where we talk about the inheritance of property & I have mentioned that. It’s not mandatory. That’s not a reason enough to reject this application. All other information I have provided are perfect”. She also alleged it was not done for any valid reasons. “It is being done wantonly,” she said. However, EC officials have maintained that there were flaws in the nominations of these two candidates and that the order was passed by the returning officer accordingly.