After Sealdah Rajdhani Express, Howrah Rajdhani Express set for big upgrade in 15 days! check details

Rajdhani Express trains on multiple routes are getting a big revamp under Indian Railways’ Operation Swarn.

Rajdhani Express trains on multiple routes are getting a big revamp under Indian Railways’ Operation Swarn. The first Rajdhani Express train to get this upgrade on as many as 10 parameters is the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, and started plying from November 28. Not only that, passengers travelling between Kolkata and Delhi have more reason to cheer as the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express premium train is also being upgraded under the Operation Swarn. The revamped Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be ready in 15 days! Operation Swarn is a new initiative of the Indian Railways aimed at upgrading key Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express premium trains to gold standards. Indian Railways aims to do this with an average cost of Rs 50 lakh per rake.

“Eastern Railways has been asked to upgrade three premium trains – Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express train. Three rakes of Howrah Rajdhani, two rakes of Sealdah Rajdhani and one rake of Ranchi Shatabdi will be given a revamp,” Ravinder Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Eastern Railways told FE Online. “The first upgraded rake of Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express should be ready by December 8 and the Ranchi Shatabdi should be done by December 10,” Gupta added.

From a passenger perspective, there is a lot to look forward to under Operation Swarn. From focus on cleanliness and better interiors to passenger comfort, many changes have been made. What is noteworthy is that all these passenger comforts come at no additional cost for you – Indian Railways does not plan to hike fares of these trains.

. Modular bio-toilets with auto-janitors to avoid foul smell

. Curtains upgraded with a new fire retardant material

. CCTV cameras

. Night signage boards

. LED Lighting

. Regular cleaning of toilets and clean on demand facility

. Improved upholstery

. User-friendly magazine bag/holder

. Improved bathing area in AC-First class

. Health faucets and stainless steel wash basins with improved soap dispensers

. Better ladder to upper berth in AC-First class coach

For more details of the revamp and images, check: Big Sealdah Rajdhani revamp images: get these new features and comforts

The Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express has been brought to ‘Gold’ standards at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, implying a cost of less than Rs 2 lakh per coach. Earlier this month, the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express became the first to be upgraded under this scheme. A total of 14 Rajdhani Express trains and 15 Shatabdi Express trains have been identified for upgradation under Operation Swarn.