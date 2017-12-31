After row, Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel gets finance portfolio

Nitin Patel had earlier delayed taking charge . (ANI)

Hours after taking charge as Gujarat deputy chief minister, Nitin Patel has been given the finance portfolio. Patel had earlier delayed taking charge as he was reportedly upset over not being given the portfolios of his choice. This was being interpreted as a sign the Bharatiya Janata Party big wigs had demoted him. However, after raising a protest, the party has done a U-turn.

Earlier, Nitin Patel had said that he will not quit the state government over portfolio allocation issue. He said, “This is not about ministries. It is about respect. Will not quit.” Patel was reportedly unhappy over the allocation of lighter portfolios to him and a big controversy had erupted after he remained absent from his office even after portfolio allocation exercise was completed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Following this Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel jumped in and made an offer to Nitin Patel saying that if Nitin Patel joins Congress he can get him a good position. However, BJP leader would have to bring 10 MLAs with him too. Hardik said, “If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party.”

Earlier in the day, BJP president Amit Shah reached out to him after the latter delayed taking charge for getting portfolios of his choice in the new Cabinet. He agreed to take charge after Shah called him, assuring that Patel would be given a portfolio fitting his “stature” as Number Two in the cabinet.

“BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning and assured me that I will be given a portfolio which is fit for my stature as number two in the Cabinet and as the deputy the chief minister,” PTI quoted Patel as telling reporters

He, however, had not disclosed whether he would be given Finance or Urban Development departments which he held in earlier government.