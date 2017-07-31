Nitish Kumar attacks RJD as never before, says Lalu Yadav termed him as venom after grand alliance

He added that his partymen never disrespected Lalu Yadav, the supreme leader of RJD. (IANS)

Addressing media for the first time after joining hands with BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he had no option but to part ways with Lalu Yadav-led RJD. He added that his partymen never disrespected Lalu Yadav, the supreme leader of RJD, despite a number of objectionable comments from the other side. The Bihar Chief Minister added that his party tried its best to save the alliance. “I didn’t have a choice, tolerated everything, thought this happens in alliance. Continued to work,” Kumar said. “After meeting CP Joshi and Lalu Yadav, I said that I will tender my resignation to Governor,” Nitish Kumar said. He added that BJP only approached JDU after he resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar. “BJP approached me soon after I resigned as Bihar Chief Minister, the party said that they are with us completely,” Nitish Kumar said. “Many people said everything was preplanned, but actually things occurred with a rapid pace,” he added. People in JDU were frustrated with this alliance, now, party units are happy with the decision, Nitish said. Speaking on the issue secularism, Nitish said that his party needs no certificate, and most of the minority-welfare works were done in JDU-BJP’s previous regime.

