After report ‘reveals’ wrongdoing by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, V K Shunglu says ‘it is based on facts’

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) VK Shunglu, head of the Shunglu Committee spoke to a television channel after reports that alleged irregularities in the allotment of lands by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government were released. In the interview, VK Shunglu today said, “Shunglu reports are based on facts,” he further added that “we have studied every case in details,” as quoted by Times Now. Earlier on April 5, Congress leader Ajay Maken turned to twitter and revealed that he has proof of corrupt practices against the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Maken posted a series of tweets after acquiring the Shunglu Committee Report through RTI. In his post, he wrote- “Breaking News! Just got Shunglu Committee Report through RTI! It examined 404 Files of Kejriwal Govt. Serious cases of Corruption found!” Another tweet by the leader said, “Got in reply to RTI filed by me- Shunglu Committee Report exposes Corruption of Kejriwal! I will release it tomorrow at 12 Noon at AICC!”

The Shunglu Committee reports that were revealed by the congress leader has pointed out “gross abuse of power” by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The 3 member committee has flagged decisions including the allotment of land to the AAP for its party office, the appointment of Minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter as “mission director” of Delhi State Health Mission and a number of purported AAP functionaries as “advisors”. The report observes that the genesis of the conflict lay in an April 2015 order issued by Kejriwal to all the departments. It directed officers to take decisions without consulting the Lt Governor on all subjects that have been transferred to the Delhi Assembly under Article 239AA(3)a of the Indian Constitution.

The Shunglu Committee was formed by Lt Governor Najeeb Jung in August 2016 and it is headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) VK Shunglu. The committee also consists of former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, according to reports.