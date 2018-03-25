After Rajya Sabha loss, Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav pact face another acid test in UP council polls

On Saturday, Mayawati dismissed there was any trouble in the newly forged-partnership with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP.

Even after losing in the Rajya Sabha elections, BSP supremo Mayawati has asserted that her party’s understanding with Samajwadi Party will not be affected. On Saturday, Mayawati dismissed there was any trouble in the newly forged-partnership with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP. The BSP chief said she will not let BJP’s “design” tamper the newly-formed relationship.

However, the SP-BSP association will be put to another test in the Uttar Pradesh council polls due in April. Twelve MLC seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly are will fall vacant on May 5. The leaders who tenure would end include Alhilesh Yadav, BJP’s Mohsin Raza and Mahendra Singh.

For the Rajya Sabha polls, Mayawati had reportedly made an agreement with the SP that BSP will help SP win two council seats. But the condition was that the SP should ensure the election of BSP candidate to Rajya Sabha. The agreement has not worked and Mayawati, despite claimed there was no trouble in SP-BSP pact, reminded Akhilesh that in his positions, she would have ensured the victory of her ally first.

Each candidate needs at least 33 votes to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.

BJP-led NDA, which has 324 MLAs, and can easily win nine seats and still have 27 votes to spare. SP, with 46 MLAs, can easily get at least one member elected and have 13 spare votes. The party needs the support of BSP which has 18 MLAs.

Mayawati has hinted that SP-BSP alliance can continue until the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Her Sunday remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav cancelled the victory celebration of his party nominee Jaya Bachchan, which was to be held in the state capital, as a sign of solidarity with the BSP. ‌ In the press conference, Mayawati clearly said that she was willing to consolidate her alliance with SP since she believed that BJP’s defeat in two prestigious Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats was a result of the association.

Mayawati warned BJP and RSS that she will not let their “design” to create a rift between the understanding of BSP and Samajwadi Party. Mayawati said she will not contest in Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll. The press conference was arranged after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath taunted the defeat of joint candidate of SP-BSP, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in Rajya Sabha polls. He had said Mayawati should not trust Akhilesh Yadav.

Mayawati maintained that she was ready to forget the bitter past with Samajwadi Party. She alleged that BJP will resort to “unfounded allegations” to break the association but nothing is going to work. She also referred to a 1995 incident where an attempt was allegedly made on her life by SP men. But clearing the air of doubt, she said Akhilesh Yadav was nowhere in the political scene at that time.