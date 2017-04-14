After Rajouri Garden bypoll drubbing by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal refuses to read writing on wall for AAP

Arvind Kejriwal said losing Rajouri Garden will have no impact on AAP’s chances in MCD Polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday morning that losing the Rajouri Garden seat in the bypolls will have no impact on party’s chances in the upcoming MCD Polls. Talking to media, he said people were angry that Jarnail Singh left to contest in Punjab and that is why they voted in anger. The BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat followed by the Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela. The margin of victory was a convincing 14,652 votes. BJP President Amit Shah looked happy with the result and posted a tweet saying, “We will offer sweets after MCD polls.”

However, not all the party members may agree with the Delhi CM. “Our internal party survey showed our candidate was losing and we were prepared for that. What has got senior party functionaries worried is that Harjeet Singh lost his deposit and managed to poll only 13 per cent votes. At a time when the municipal elections are so close, it is not a good sign for the party. Losing a seat is understandable, but losing so much support is not,” a senior party leader who did not wish to be named told The Indian Express.

#WATCH Arvind Kejriwal says AAP’s Delhi bypoll defeat won’t affect civic poll results pic.twitter.com/R5pddd2Tt9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 14, 2017

“It is common knowledge that AAP rose on the back of votes Congress lost. Thursday’s results show our voters are disillusioned by the AAP’s promises,” said a party leader. Yogendra Yadav, the former Aam Aadmi Party member also attacked the leadership by saying it is in self-destructive mode. “We are witnessing a bizarre and tragic spectacle in democratic politics. The BJP is waging an all-out war to finish the AAP. But it may not succeed. The AAP leadership is out in a self-destruction mode. And we do not know which comes first, the murder or the suicide,” he alleged.