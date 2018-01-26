After post-Padmaavat release violence, Karni Sena member Suraj Pal Amu sent to judicial custody

Padmaavat violence: Shree Rajput Karni Sena member Suraj Pal Ammu has been sent to judicial custody till January 29 by a Gurugram court.Yesterday, Amu was detained by the Gurugram police for his statements over the controversial movie ‘Padmaavat.’ (Image: ANI)

Padmaavat violence: Shree Rajput Karni Sena member Suraj Pal Ammu has been sent to judicial custody till January 29 by a Gurugram court.Yesterday, Amu was detained by the Gurugram police for his statements over the controversial movie ‘Padmaavat.’ The police had also arrested 31 agitators for disturbing law and order after section 144 was imposed, in the wake of the incidents of violence in the city. Two days ago, a school bus was attacked by a mob in Gurugram, where a group of violent protestors descended on the roads to oppose the release of Sanjay Bhansali directorial Padmaavat. The protestors went on a rampage, torching buses, destroying public properties. The violent protests were allegedly led by Karni Sena, who have claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial drama has distorted facts and history.

Yesterday, Amu had tried to meet his supporters at MG Road but was detained from his residence at the posh DLF area, citing law and order situation. In addition, other protestors were arrested in view of violating prohibitory orders under section 144. Among the 31 agitators, 18 were arrested for torching Haryana roadways bus and pelting stones at a school bus. Reportedly, they have been sent to 14 days judicial custody. Yesterday, the Gurugram police had also dispersed a congregation of 30-35 protestors outside the malls around 7 pm. Reportedly, the protestors were found raising slogans against the screening of the film in Sohna. The protests from various Rajput groups and prominently, Karni Sena, has drawn criticism from various quarters. Even the Supreme Court had quashed the plea of various protestors of not releasing the movie in their cities.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, Supreme Court had rejected the pleas filed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh seeking modification of its January 18th order that allowed the nationwide release of the controversial film. The court had observed that any modification in the order will further boost the protestors, who make a virtue of creating trouble. “We will not modify our order. Otherwise, these people who are taking to the streets will make a virtue of creating trouble. They will first create trouble and then make a virtue of it.” “It is unthinkable that 100-200 people can take to the streets to ban a movie. They should better abide by our order. It is the obligation of state government to maintain law and order,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.