After PM Narendra Modi’s praise, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Madhya Pradesh can’t exist without Narmada

After receiving praise from PM Narendra Modi for his efforts of well being of Narmada River, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that his state “cannot exist without Narmada.” He also stressed on need of planting tress around the river. “We have to plant trees on both sides of river Narmada. Madhya Pradesh cannot exist without Narmada,” MP CM said during Narmada Seva Yatra in Jabalpur. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating phase I of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) project, praised the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-headed Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh. “We can see the good work done by Shivraj Singh Chauhan on river water conservation and the river Narmada. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has undertaken the Narmada Seva Yatra and is inspiring people to plant trees on the banks of the Narmada. He is ensuring the wellbeing of the Narmada river for the next 100 years through his efforts,” Modi said.

Modi said that water is ‘prasad’ of nature, and if provided to farmers in adequate quantity, it can do wonders. “As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, one thing I attached immense priority to was water. Once given water, our farmers can do wonders,” Modi said at the inauguration ceremony of SAUNI project. “Water is a ‘prasad’ from nature. This is being done so that our farmers are happy. Work happened with great effort, not via shortcuts,” PM Modi added.

He added that NDA government is working to enhance technology available in the country for farmers. “We are working on the agriculture sector, invigorating it with new technology so that the income of farmers can be doubled by 2022,” PM said. “Clean drinking water augurs well for the movement to create a healthier India,” Modi said.