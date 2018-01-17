After Pakistan dubs Hafiz Saeed ‘innocent’, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir says take action, or ‘we will’

“It will be good if Pakistan government takes action,” said Hansraj Ahir. (ANI)

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi referred to Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as ‘Sahib’ and said that there was no case against the latter in the country, India today hit back and said that it considers the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind a terrorist and it would be good if the neighbouring country takes action against him.

“We won’t decide our nation’s strategy on basis of what Pakistan says. We consider Hafiz Saeed a terrorist. It will be good if Pakistan government takes action but even if they don’t, we will”, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir was quoted as saying by ANI on Pakistan PM’s statement.

Supporting his view BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also said that even while Pakistan has plenty of evidence against him, it is turning a blind eye. “Plenty of evidence against terror activities of Hafiz Saeed has been collected by countries, it’s all available to Pakistan Government but they want to turn a blind eye. For a PM for whom Hafiz Saeed is ‘saheb’ what evidence can anyone supply to him,” he said as per agency. Earlier in the day, Pakistan prime minister said there was s no case against 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and therefore no action can be initiated against the JuD head. Time and again, India has asked Pakistan to take action against Saeed who was the mastermind of 26/11 attack in Mumbai that led to the killing of 166 people.

The US has designated Saeed as a global terrorist. It also put a bounty of $10 million on his head. Recently, Saeed in a petition urged the United Nations to remove his name as none of the cases against him has been proved in Pakistani courts. After his release on November 24, he had confirmed that JuD would contest the 2018 general elections in the country under the banner of the Milli Muslim League (MML), which has not yet been registered with the Election Commission.