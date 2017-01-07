After note ban on Aircel to sell air waves imposed by SC, Reliance Communications deal set to change

Krishnan and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and five others were chargesheeted by CBI in a probe related to the money trail of around Rs 600 crore allegedly used as a bribe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The Supreme Court on Friday took a stern view of Malaysia’s Maxis Group’s promoter T Krishnan and senior executive Ralph Marshall’s continued evasion of summons and non-appearance before the courts in connection with a CBI case against them, and restrained them from “selling or trading” the licences of 2G spectrum granted to their Indian subsidiary Aircel in 2006.

“We cannot tolerate a person using the national resource such as spectrum of India and run away from the process of law… If he (Krishnan) wants to use the spectrum, he must come here and face the law,” a bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar said. It added that all earnings of spectrum granted to Aircel in 2006 shall be restrained and that the prohibition shall become enforceable if the accused Krishnan and Marshall fail to appear in two weeks. “It is imperative to ensure that the process of law is not frustrated by non-service of summons. In order to enforce them on the accused, we propose to restrain earning of any revenue by using the 2G spectrum, the licences whereof was originally granted to Aircel Telecom,” the court said.

Krishnan and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and five others were chargesheeted by CBI in a probe related to the money trail of around Rs 600 crore allegedly used as a bribe in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The Maran brothers have been accused of pressuring and coercing Chennai-based telecom promoter C Sivasankaran, who got 2G licences in 2006, to sell his stakes in Aircel and two subsidiary firms to Maxis Group. The Malaysian company, in return, invested in Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Direct, the direct-to-home TV arm of his Sun TV Network.

The Supreme Court order comes amidst a corporate restructuring deal underway between Aircel and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications whereby the two firms plan to merge their wireless businesses to create the country’s third largest mobile firm by subscribers as well as spectrum holding. Though the two signed a deal to this effect in September 2016, it is yet to be closed and granted regulatory approvals.

As per the court order, if Krishnan and Marshall fail to appear before it on January 27, the court will give shape to its proposal outlined on Friday. In this scenario, the RCom-Aircel deal could be a casualty.

However, industry sources said that in this worst-case scenario also the duo can salvage the deal by restructuring it and keeping out the spectrum that Aircel was administratively granted in 2006 in eight circles of Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, Odhisa, Tamil Nadu and Chennai, and West Bengal.

The 2G spectrum the company has in the remaining 14 circles that it was administratively granted in 2008 and 3G spectrum it acquired in 2010 auctions will not come under the purview of Supreme Court’s order. Further, Aircel had acquired additional 2G spectrum in J&K, Northeast, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal and Bihar in the 2015 and 2016 auctions, which will not be affected. As a result, it will only be in Himachal Pradesh that its operations will be fully nullified.

Aircel had acquired 4G spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in the 2010 auctions that it has sold to Bharti Airtel, and that deal is closed after all regulatory approval, so that too does not get impacted.

To ensure that 65 million Aircel subscribers are not affected, the Supreme Court has asked the department of telecommunications “to devise ways and means whereby the earlier licences of 2G spectrum, which were originally granted to Aircel in 2006, can be transferred provisionally to other service providers”.

The court has also asked the government to have its order published in two leading newspapers in Malaysia so that Maxis and others are officially apprised of it.

The order was passed after senior counsel KK Venugopal and counsel Prashant Bhushan informed the bench that Maxis and its owners despite repeated summons and warrants have failed to honour numerous summons from a trial court that would frame charges against the accused on January 9.

