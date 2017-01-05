After Nitish-Modi bonhomie, Lalu says Bihar CM deserved PM’s praise

On the same occasion, Nitish Kumar also did not miss the opportunity to applaud Prime Minister Modi for banning liquor in Gujarat during his 12-year tenure as the state’s chief minister. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’, and said it would inspire others as well. Following his praise, RJD chief Lalu Yadav said that the Bihar Chief Minister deserved PM’s praise. Speaking to reporters, Lalu said, “PM Modi praised Nitish Kumar as he heads the government in Bihar, not much should be read between the bonhomie.” Modi mentioned Nitish Kumar not less than a dozen times during his address to praise him for holding the Prakash Utsav and his decision of total prohibition.

On the same occasion, Nitish Kumar also did not miss the opportunity to applaud Prime Minister Modi for banning liquor in Gujarat during his 12-year tenure as the state’s chief minister. “Our Prime Minister was the Chief Minister for 12 years and he implemented prohibition of liquor very effectively in Gujarat,” said Nitish. He has termed Nitish Kumar’s decision of prohibition a “brave step” for social change. “Taking an initiative for social change is very difficult, but Nitish Kumar has initiated it by enforcing prohibition. All people including political parties should back him for it.”

While speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Prakash Parv, Modi also thanked the Bihar Chief Minister for organising the special event on Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary. “Nitish Kumar has worked hard, day and night monitoring and personally inspecting preparations for the Prakash Utsav for months. He deserves credit for this mega event,” the Prime Minister said.

Invoking tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Modi said the ideal did not believe in any form of social discrimination and treated everyone equally. “Guru Gobind Singh ji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi shared stage with Nitish Kumar and was seen talking with him. Modi also released special commemorative stamps on Prakash Utsav.

(With inputs from Agencies)