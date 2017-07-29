After Nitish Kumar triumph, Lalu Yadav turns to JDU leader Sharad Yadav; know why

In his tweet, Lalu Prasad Yadav invited Sharad Yadav to join the fight against “Left wing extremism.” (PTI)

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his Cabinet by inducting 27 new ministers from his Janata Dal (United) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Lalu Yadav announced his intention to start a movement for the welfare of poor people. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief took to Twitter on Saturday evening and posted, “we, along with all the supporters having similar thinking, will struggle from agricultural fields to road and Parliament for the rights of poor, deprived and ignored classes of people.” (Gareeb, Vanchit Aur Upekshit Jamat Ke haq Ki Khatir Hum Vaicharik Roop Se Saath Sabhi Sahyogiyon Ko Lekar Khet-Khalihan Se Lekar Sadak Va Sansad Tak sangharsh Karenge). He further mentioned JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav in his tweet and said that “I and Sharad Yadav were beaten in our struggle for justice. Today, the nation once again needs a movement to fight for exploited and oppressed categories of people.” (Humne Aur Sharad Yadav Ji Ne Saath Laathi Khaayi Hai, Sangharsh Kiya Hai. Aaj Desh Ko Fir Sangharsh Ki Zarurat Hai. Shoshit Aur Utpidit Vargon Ke Liye Humein Ladna Hoga). In his tweet, Lalu invited Sharad to join the fight against “Left wing extremism.” (Gareeb, Vanchit Aur Kisan Ko Sankat/Apada Se Nikalne Ke Liye Hum Naya Aandolan Khada karenge. Sharad Bhai, Aaaiye Sabhi Milkar Dakshinpanthi Tanashahi Ko Nestanabood Kare.)

हमने और शरद यादव जी ने साथ लाठी खाई है, संघर्ष किया है।आज देश को फिर संघर्ष की ज़रूरत है। शोषित और उत्पीडित वर्गों के लिए हमें लड़ना होगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 29, 2017

ग़रीब,वंचित और किसान को संकट/आपदा से निकालने के लिये हम नया आंदोलन खड़ा करेंगे।शरद भाई,आइये सभी मिलकर दक्षिणपंथी तानाशाही को नेस्तनाबूद करे — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 29, 2017

Earlier, Sharad Yadav attacked the Narendra Modi led NDA government by saying that there is no improvement in any area in the country despite several cesses being collected by the government. “Although Govt collects number of cesses in d name of different services from public, yet don’t see any improvement in any area in d country,” read Sharad’s tweet.

Before Lalu, his son and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. In a series of tweets, he hoped that “So-called owner of a clean image, Nitish ji will not appoint any person as a minister whose name is involved in any case. Otherwise?” and “Nitish ji must tell, Will you accept that cheque of flood relief fund of 5 Cr. extended by @narendramodi ji which u had returned out of ego?”. He further asked that “How long BJP will let Nitish ji run the govt? BJP hasn’t forgotten in 2013 he kicked them out badly without telling?”