After Nitish Kumar sworn in Bihar CM again, Shashi Tharoor says this way, chatur pols rule

“I’ve been arguing for a presidential system of directly elected leaders at all levels. That way the winner rules. This way, chatur pols rule.” Shashi Tharoor tweeted. (PTI)

In his reaction to Janata Dal United supremo Nitish Kumar being sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister again, within a few hours of breaking ties with the previous Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and ensuring the fall of the government in which he was allied with Lalu Yadav led RJD and Congress party only to thereafter join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to give his reaction. Clearly not happy with the turn of events, Tharoor highlighted the benefits of a Presidential form of government and then he proceeded to pan Nitish Kumar by saying, “This way, chatur pols rule’. His full tweet read: “I’ve been arguing for a presidential system of directly elected leaders at all levels. That way the winner rules. This way, chatur pols rule.”