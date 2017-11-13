After NGT rapping, Delhi files plea for modification in odd-even scheme order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejrial led Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its November 11 order on odd-even car rationing scheme. The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, government pulled up Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government as it received no review petition on the Odd-Even scheme even after the same was communicated by former to the media. In scathing remarks, NGT asked if the statement was just for media or does the cabinet plans to move the applications. “Government approaching us or was it just minister’s statement for the press?” asked the tribunal. As per the court, nothing has been filed by them in the tribunal court as of yet. Earlier, Delhi government on Saturday cleared that the odd-even scheme will not be implemented from Monday after NGT ordered the withdrawal of exemptions given to women and two-wheelers. The government further added that it will move the NGT on Monday requesting a review of its order and if the exemptions are granted, the scheme’s implementation “will be considered”.

However, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government is ready to roll out the scheme immediately if the exemptions are grandted. “In light of the two conditions by NGT on two-wheelers and women, at the moment we are calling it off. We will go back to NGT on Monday, file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision regarding the two,” Kailash Gehlot, Delhi’s Transport Minister, told the media. The NGT has agreed to the government’s scheme after it directed that only emergency services will be exempted from it during a hearing on Saturday.

On the other hand, NGT only gave a conditional nod to the scheme saying that it should be implemented as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 micrograms per cubic metre and persist for 48 hours at a stretch. Later, Delhi’s Environment Minister Imran Hussain convened a meeting and said the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 had also dropped. However, pollution was back to ’emergency’ levels by evening and a thick haze descended on the city.