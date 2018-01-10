After Najeeb Ahmed, another JNU student goes missing; cops suspect personal problems

Another case of disappearance has shocked the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital. (IE image)

Another case of disappearance has shocked the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital. After Najeeb Ahmed, another PhD student has gone missing from the portals of the prestigious university. The 26-year-old Mukul Jain has gone missing from the campus, said the police. Mukul Jain, enrolled in Life Sciences course, has been missing since January 8, they said.

As per Times Now, Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad was last spotted at a college lab at 12:30 pm on Monday. His mobile phone and his wallet were found in the lab. A missing person report was registered in the evening of January 8. It is suspected that he was having some problems in his relationship, said a senior police officer from the South-west District. Till now, no foul play has been suspected, they added.

However, police is yet to solve the curious case of Najeeb Ahmed. 27-year-old Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, who went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016. Najeeb had an altercation with several students, allegedly affiliated to the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), according to his friends and family. After over a month had passed since Najeeb went missing, his mother, Fatima Nafees, moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the police to trace her son. The high court had immediately directed the Delhi Police to “explore all angles” and “cut across political barriers” to trace the young man, saying no one could just vanish from the heart of the national capital.

However, as the police were clueless about Najeeb’s whereabouts even after two months since he went missing, it had to face the ire of the court, which asked it to scan the entire JNU campus, including hostels, classrooms and rooftops, with the help of sniffer dogs. However, the police failed to sniff out any lead even after pressing 600 personnel and several sniffer dogs into service. The high court on May 16 last year handed over to the CBI the investigation into the disappearance of Najeeb, a student of M.Sc in Biotechnology.