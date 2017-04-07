After Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav holds party feud reason behind defeat

Ex-UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

Earlier in the week, former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav hit out at son Akhilesh Yadav for the party’s loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, on March 6, the latter finally spoke up. The Ex-UP Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday while speaking at the party’s state executive meeting, he held party feud as the reason behind the party’s failure. Yadav claimed that “he had warned everybody (in the party) that they are going to realize what has happened only after everything is spoiled,” as quoted by the Indian Express. According to a leader to was present in the meeting, “Akhilesh Yadav said that on the occasion of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations last year, he had told them that some people will come to know after everything in Samajwadi Party is spoiled… and it has happened.”

A proposal to curb ‘indiscipline’ among the leaders was passed, according to which strict action will be taken against the defaulters. This proposal was introduced by SP leader Rajpal Singh in the meeting and it stated that the party was united under Akhilesh’s leadership. The proposal has been passed after Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav during the election campaigning spoke about forming a party after the poll results were declared. While Shivpal Yadav backtracked on his comment, such comment by senior SP leaders has damaged the party’s image, according to party leaders.

While talking about the same, another SP leader said, “The party passed a resolution that action should be taken against such people … No name was not mentioned but everybody knows that Shivpal had said that he will form a new party after poll results.” He further added, “Akhilesh said it seems that some strict action is needed to be taken.”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Yadav while talking about the party’s future agenda said, “It has been decided that party will contest the elections in future on the agenda of development and protest against the anti-people decision of the BJP-led state and central governments.”