After molesters shame Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister shocks with crass comment

Horror incidents of huge mobs of men molesting women on the first day of 2017 in Bengaluru have once again pricked the national consciousness and put in perspective the fact that despite the Nirbhaya case, women’s safety is still a very low priority for politicians and governments in states. More than 15000 police officials were on duty on streets and yet they failed to stop the hoodlums, saying they were outnumbered. This allowed hooligans to maul women who came to celebrate New Year with impunity. While this was bad enough, worse was to come. Karnataka Home Minister, G Parmeshwara reacted in a shocking manner to the incidents on Monday saying, “Such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions.”

As per the reports by Bangalore Mirror, Bengaluru’s most bustling areas – MG Road and Brigade Roadsaw – saw thousands of men mobbing the revellers and groping women on the streets. Though police had initially claimed to take all precautions to ensure an ‘incident-free’ New Year, but the incident proved a huge failure in the planning process, leading to such shameful and perturbing incidents to take place.

It was also reported that the alleged molesters forced many women to take off their shoes and run for help to the nearest policeman. But despite photographic evidence and eye-witness accounts, police officially claimed that they have not registered a single case of molestation or harassment. Police has urged through statements that unless women come and file complaints, they will not be able to take requisite steps to bring the culprits to book.