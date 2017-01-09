After Mohammed Shahabuddin’s pictures go viral, authorities raid jail

A set of new pictures of imprisoned former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP from Siwan, Mohammed Shahabuddin, have gone viral on the social media lately. (Source: IE)

A set of new pictures of imprisoned former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP from Siwan, Mohammed Shahabuddin, have gone viral on the social media lately. It is not yet clear whether the pictures were clicked inside the jail premises. Shahabuddin has his head tonsured and is wearing a grey coat and it is surmised that the pictures were taken during winter season.

Though Siwan jail authorities had denied that the pictures were taken in jail premises, one of which looks like a selfie, the former MP can been seen in an all new-look with trimmed hair and without glasses. Earlier, Shahabuddin used to sport a moustache and wear glasses.

As soon as Shahabuddin’s pictures went viral on social media and started making headlines, the Siwan administration conducted raids and confiscated 4 mobile phones, three SIM cards and two phones batteries, but no mobile phone was recovered from the ward where the former MP has been kept.

Commenting on the issue, Siwan Jail Superintendent Vidhu Bhardwaj said they conducted raids inside jail premises and seized four mobile phones. He said that while undertrials Anil Singh, Bharat Singh and Masoon Khan had been booked, no mobile phone was recovered from Shahabuddin’s ward. Sources said Shahabuddin had changed his look on the advice of a religious guru. IG Prison Anand Kishor has asked Siwan DM to submit a report on the matter, reported the The Indian Express.

On September 9, 2016, Shahabuddin got bail and the Nitish Kumar government had to face embarrassment as the state government had not protested Shahabuddin’s bail plea in Patna High Court. It later did so in the Supreme Court.

The MP has been in prison since he was sent back to jail last October following the SC order cancelling his bail. A petition regarding shifting him to Tihar jail has been pending before Supreme Court. Charges were filed against Shahabuddin recently in the murder case of Rajiv Roshan, who was the eldest son of Chanda Babu. The former MP has already been sentenced to a life time imprisonment in the twin acid-murder case of Roshan’s younger brothers, Girish Raj and Satish Raj.